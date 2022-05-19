PC Gaming Show 2022 Set for June 12 - News

PC Gamer announced the PC Gaming Show 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Sean 'Day9' Plott and Mica Burton will host the PC Gaming Show 2022. The show will feature announcements, new trailers, and interview with developers.

There will be over 45 games featured during the PC Gaming Show 2022. This includes Arma 4, Sam Barlow's Immortality, mod project Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and Victoria 3. There is also an unannounced title from Klei Entertainment and 11 Bit Studios that will be announced.

While E3 2022 has been cancelled there are several gaming showcases that are set to take place around the same time E3 would traditionally take place.

The Summer Game Fest main event will take place on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. The Future Games Show 2022 will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase will air on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

