Turbo Kid Launches August 5 for Switch - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Outerminds announced the Metroidvania game, Turbo Kid, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 5.

The game first released for PC via Steam in April 2024.

View the Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A BMX-powered pixel-art Metroidvania gore-fest based on the film Turbo Kid.

The Metroidvania you wish you’d played as a kid. Unlock and upgrade ludicrous weapons and skills, obliterate your enemies into bits of pixel gore, and forge your own path as you ride the vast and perilous wasteland on your trusty BMX.

A True Metroidvania Gore-Fest

You play as a lone warrior on a quest to cross a Wasteland riddled with scoundrels and creeps who you’ll have to go through – literally – in order to survive.

Every Hero Needs a Steed

Run, crawl, jump, hang, and, for the very first time in a Metroidvania (don’t research this), bike your way through the world! Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the height of human-powered transport technology: the all-terrain Bike!

Your trusty BMX is one touch of a button away at any time. Move around the map faster, access new areas, launch it at enemies, and perform sick bike tricks to gain bonuses.

Hack-and-Slash

Hack and slash your enemies with the obligatory machete or shoot them with the Kid’s choc-full-of-mayhem Turbo Glove™. Turbo Blast, Electric Shocks, circular saws… use the array of weapons at your disposal to slash, rip apart, or explode enemies into hysterical and over-the-top splashes of gore!

Make Your Own Way

Our story begins immediately after the movie ends. On your journey, you will meet weirdos and oddballs, some friends, some foes, and some in-between, who will offer advice, quests, fights, and jokes (lots of jokes) in a heartfelt and hysterical story created in collaboration with the filmmakers behind the movie.

Explore the different zones and defeat bosses in the order you see fit, make choices that will affect the course of the story, allowing for multiple playthroughs with different paths and outcomes.

Uninterrupted Gameplay

If you don’t care about the story and you’re only in it for the gameplay (speedrun afficionados, we’re looking at you), all the dialogue is skippable.

Many cutscenes can simply be ignored if you don’t wish to interact with them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles