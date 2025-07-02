Mark Cerny: PS5 Pro Getting an Upgrade in 2026 With Replacement to Current PSSR - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 482 Views
PlayStation lead system architect Mark Cerny in an interview with Tom's Guide discussed the upgrade coming to PlayStation 5 Pro in 2026.
Earlier this year it was revealed Sony was working with AMD to have something similar to the FSR 4 upscaler available on the PS5 Pro in 2026, which was described "as the next evolution of PSSR."
Cerny has now stated the new upscaling tech "is a drop-in replacement for the current PSSR" that should be straightforward for developers to use once it releases next year.
He suggests that the upscaler coming next year is no weaker or less than AMD's FSR 4.
"It's not a cut-down [version] of the algorithm," said Cerny. "It's the full-fat version of the co-developed super resolution that we'll be releasing on PS5 Pro."
Cerny added, "This is not for proprietary technology. This is really trying to move the industry forward. Obviously we want to use these technologies on our consoles, but these technologies are available to any of AMD's customers freely."
AMD execs Jack Huynh stated "Mark makes us a better company. We push each other."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
This is absolutely the right call and a great thing for PS5 Pro owners. I personally cannot stand FSR 2/3 upscaling - it just looks horrible, with the softness and flickering. PSSR, as is, is hugely better but still has lots of problem with image instability. FSR4 though, AMD has finally gotten it right and it looks great. I would put FSR4 as equal in quality to DLSS3, but below NVIDIA's latest DLSS4 Transformer model.
The PS5 pro does not have RDNA 4; so I guess it cannot be the full thing right?
PSSR can continue to grow and evolve while they move towards their goals of how it will work on future hardware. But updates and upgrades will work on Pro for the foreseeable future.
Both wrong and right: PS5 Pro is again a hybrid architecture of AMD's. It is more or less RDNA 3, but with upgraded ML and Ray Tracing units closer to RDNA 4. Other aspects like the main ROPs and texture units are base RDNA 3. So yes, although it is not RDNA 4, it is the ML hardware that is important for FSR 4 and those units are close to (maybe equal to, not sure) to RDNA 4.
Someone has already gotten FSR 4 backported to run on RDNA 3 (and 2). and you can see why AMD restricted its use to Radeon RX 9000 series only. It does work just fine, bringing over all the image quality enhancements, but because of the weaker ML hardware in those older architectures, it barely increased the framerate at all as you would expect an upscaler to do.