Mark Cerny: PS5 Pro Getting an Upgrade in 2026 With Replacement to Current PSSR

PlayStation lead system architect Mark Cerny in an interview with Tom's Guide discussed the upgrade coming to PlayStation 5 Pro in 2026.

Earlier this year it was revealed Sony was working with AMD to have something similar to the FSR 4 upscaler available on the PS5 Pro in 2026, which was described "as the next evolution of PSSR."

Cerny has now stated the new upscaling tech "is a drop-in replacement for the current PSSR" that should be straightforward for developers to use once it releases next year.

He suggests that the upscaler coming next year is no weaker or less than AMD's FSR 4.

"It's not a cut-down [version] of the algorithm," said Cerny. "It's the full-fat version of the co-developed super resolution that we'll be releasing on PS5 Pro."

Cerny added, "This is not for proprietary technology. This is really trying to move the industry forward. Obviously we want to use these technologies on our consoles, but these technologies are available to any of AMD's customers freely."

AMD execs Jack Huynh stated "Mark makes us a better company. We push each other."

