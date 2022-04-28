Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Set for Sunday, June 12 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 547 Views
Microsoft announced the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm PT.
You will be able to watch the showcase on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok. It will be available in over 30 languages.
The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will "feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world."
It will also "include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC."
With how many games we know are releasing soon that need full showcases, to games that need at least gameplay reveals, to DLC updates on existing games, to surprise announcements, to third party marketing deals.....this is going to end up being at least a 2 hour showcase lol.
Microsoft really needs to get on board with the Direct/State of Play style presentations sprinkled throughout the year. Because this one big showcase with a couple announcements at TGA's just won't cut it anymore.
One a side note, STARFIELD HYPE!
Man I really hope we see more of ES6. I think it's basically guaranteed we are seeing starfield unless it's delayed.
Right now they must be pretty much focused on Starfield. I would love to see some Elder Scrolls 6 but I have very little hope.
I unfortunately think any big showcase updates for ES6 are at least a year or two away :(
Todd Howard loves to go on for 20+ minutes on his games at E3 that are scheduled to release later that year. Definitely expect an extended deep dive into Starfield whether it's delayed or not.
Hoping they focus on many titles and do more single game focused showcases later on. Though, I hope Starfield also gets a lot of focus too. I’m also expecting Hellblade II to get a decent amount of focus