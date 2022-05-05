Summer Game Fest 2022 Set for Thursday, June 9 - News

Geoff Keighley, host and creator of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, announced via Twitter Summer Game Fest 2022 will take place on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK.

Summer Game Fest 2022 is a cross-industry showcase that will be streamed live and hosted by Geoff Keighley. It will feature game announcements, reveals, and more.

We Have A Date!



Don't miss #SummerGameFest streaming live on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT.



I'm hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs.



Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

Microsoft three days after Summer Game Fest 2022 will be hosting its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm UK.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will "feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world." It will also "include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

