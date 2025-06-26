Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess One Year Anniversary Update Launches in July - News

posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced it is celebrating the one year anniversary of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess by releasing an update in July.

The update adds the Mazo Talisman: Yashichi Waves talisman. Once equipped some of the music will be played in new 8-bit versions.

View the one year anniversary trailer below:

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available on the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

