New Twisted Metal Reportedly in Development at PlayStation First-Party Studio in Europe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 566 Views
It was reported in September Sony Interactive Entertainment was looking to revive the Twisted Metal series with a new entry to coincide with the upcoming TV adaptation.
Sources have told VideoGamesChronicle a new entry in the Twisted Metal series was in development at Destruction All-Stars developer Lucid games, however, it has now moved to a first-party PlayStation studio in Europe.
The sources did not say why development on the game switched developers. However, one did say the poor reception to Destruction All-Stars on PS5 might have contributed to it.
The Twisted Metal TV series is expected to release 2023 and will star Anthony Mackie (Captain America series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Altered Carbon, The Hurt Locker, and more) as John Doe. The star adds some notable acting weight and credibility to the upcoming TV series, which is being written and executive produced by Cobra Kai scriptwriter Michael Jonathan Smith.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Big fan of Twisted Metal (I still have my long boxed copy of the original), so I hope this is true. I also hope it ends up being a complete game and not some free-to-play title.
A new Twisted Metal is long overdue.
Now let's hope it actually makes its way to release.
-SWEET TOOTH NINJA APPROVED-
I really want a new Twisted Metal , It's one of my favorite franchises, whoever the European first party is? probably Firesprite ? It's the best combat vehicle game ever.
I wonder how they can handle this version. Last one had issues as it had those races which weren't welcome for me, kinda dull, didn't have my preferred control scheme weirdly and it released at the time of online pass which I think ruined things and was a horrible thing on the industry at the time. It was certainly no Black or WT.
I like seeing Sony revive PS1 IPs. I hope they do Wild Arms and Ape Escape. I know I joke about Omega Boost a lot. yes I want that but I know it's not happening ever.
That much is expected, no reason to revive the IP on TV and not explore it on the console.
Would be cool to have another Twisted Metal for sure. That being said expanding on it and making it open world like God of War did would be amazing.