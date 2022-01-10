New Twisted Metal Reportedly in Development at PlayStation First-Party Studio in Europe - News

It was reported in September Sony Interactive Entertainment was looking to revive the Twisted Metal series with a new entry to coincide with the upcoming TV adaptation.

Sources have told VideoGamesChronicle a new entry in the Twisted Metal series was in development at Destruction All-Stars developer Lucid games, however, it has now moved to a first-party PlayStation studio in Europe.

The sources did not say why development on the game switched developers. However, one did say the poor reception to Destruction All-Stars on PS5 might have contributed to it.

The Twisted Metal TV series is expected to release 2023 and will star Anthony Mackie (Captain America series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Altered Carbon, The Hurt Locker, and more) as John Doe. The star adds some notable acting weight and credibility to the upcoming TV series, which is being written and executive produced by Cobra Kai scriptwriter Michael Jonathan Smith.

