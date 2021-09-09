New Twisted Metal Game is Reportedly in Development - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly looking to revive the Twisted Metal series with a new entry to coincide with the upcoming TV adaptation. This is according to VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb in the latest Giant Bomb video show and VideoGamesChronicle who has heard the same thing from its own sources.

"I think Twisted Metal is in the works but it may still be a ways off, so I think we’re early," said Grubb. "That speaks to a larger strategy shift from Sony – well, it’s not even a shift, it’s a ‘broadening’ of their strategy.

“If they have Twisted Metal ready to show [at Thursday’s Showcase], they might. But either way, it does seem like it’s in the works, it does seem that it’s coming, and it does seem like it does not involve David Jaffe."

The Twisted Metal TV show was announced in May 2019 and Grubb said Sony greenlighted the new game to coincide with the upcoming TV show.

"It does seem like [Sony] is potentially greenlighting games to coincide with their attempts to release movies and television shows based on these properties," said Grubb.



"It seems that they are going to try to line these things up with games at the same time, and the thinking there is one, they looked at [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] and they want to have MCU-like success, and I think there’s a thought inside of Sony that, 'hey, we make movies, why aren’t we capitalising on that?'

"There is a prestige attached to Hollywood and prestige television that I think Sony is craving a bit, but also it’s good business. If you look at what happened with The Witcher and Netflix, The Witcher 3 had its second-best year since its last year when the show debuted."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

