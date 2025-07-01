Irem Collection Volume 3 Out Now - News

Today ININ, Tozai Games, and Irem released Irem Collection Volume 3, the latest installment in the ongoing retro game series, which brings back three unique shoot-'em-up titles from the late 80s and early 90s. This digital-only release is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5/4, Xbox One and Series X|S, priced at €24,99/$24.99.

Unlike the first two installments, Volume 3 explores the fantasy side of Irem's arcade legacy. Included in the collection are Mr. Heli, a multi-directional "cute-'em-up" with puzzle-like maps and hidden paths; Mystic Riders, a co-op shooter starring broom-riding magicians; and Dragon Breed, which features a rider atop a multi-segmented whip-like dragon. The arcade versions of all three games are present here, along with the Japanese PC Engine port of Mr. Heli.

Gameplay features:

Optional controller enhancements, including rapid-fire button assignment and customizable control layouts.

Quick save/load and built-in rewind to keep the action flowing.

Display filters to recreate that original arcade look and feel.

Worldwide leaderboards to show off your high-score dominance.

Local 2-player co-op in Mystic Riders for magical tag-team action.

Packed with bizarre enemies, massive bosses, and legendary gameplay.

For the completionists out there, Volume 1 and Volume 2 are also available digitally on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5/4, Xbox One and Series X|S. Physical Editions for all three volumes are available for pre-order via Strictly Limited Games.

