Most Anticipated Game of 2020 - Article

When looking at 2020, we’re not only thinking in regard to a new year but also a new decade. The 2010s are now in the rearview, along with the accompanying consoles that’ll subsequently join it (something that will take longer in respect to the Switch). Who knows? Perhaps gaming will have the equivalent of The Roaring 20s in a different context - new tech and broader markets could spurn an even more creative industry, regardless of team size. And while none of the five nominees listed here are slated as 9th gen-only releases, each of these entries could act as a window into the design philosophies developers may pursue in the coming years.





The Shortlist:





Resident Evil 3





Cyberpunk 2077





Animal Crossing: New Horizons





Final Fantasy VII Remake





The Last of Us Part II

















The Winner:





Cyberpunk 2077

I’ll be frank with you: this disappointing generation has had a habit of reining in my pre-release hype for a plethora of decked-out AAA games. Cyberpunk 2077 is an exception. Since that first official trailer dropped during Microsoft’s 2018 press conference, the excitement has not let up for me, VGC’s staff, the community, and millions of others. Whether it’s of delay news, Keanu Reeves' involvement, near-hour-long gameplay presentations, or whatever else, the anticipation continues to build to its slated April release.

The cyberpunk genre has seen a rebirth in film and games since the incipient years of the 2010s and looks poised to continue. Although Square Enix has shelved the titular Deus Ex series for the time being, we’re interested to see how Cyberpunk 2077 compares with respect to storytelling, role-playing, visual design, music, and so on. Here’s to another year—and decade—of incredible titles from CD Projekt Red.

