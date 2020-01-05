Most Anticipated Game of 2020 - ArticleLee Mehr , posted 2 hours ago / 428 Views
When looking at 2020, we’re not only thinking in regard to a new year but also a new decade. The 2010s are now in the rearview, along with the accompanying consoles that’ll subsequently join it (something that will take longer in respect to the Switch). Who knows? Perhaps gaming will have the equivalent of The Roaring 20s in a different context - new tech and broader markets could spurn an even more creative industry, regardless of team size. And while none of the five nominees listed here are slated as 9th gen-only releases, each of these entries could act as a window into the design philosophies developers may pursue in the coming years.
The Shortlist:
Resident Evil 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Final Fantasy VII Remake
The Last of Us Part II
The Winner:
Cyberpunk 2077
I’ll be frank with you: this disappointing generation has had a habit of reining in my pre-release hype for a plethora of decked-out AAA games. Cyberpunk 2077 is an exception. Since that first official trailer dropped during Microsoft’s 2018 press conference, the excitement has not let up for me, VGC’s staff, the community, and millions of others. Whether it’s of delay news, Keanu Reeves' involvement, near-hour-long gameplay presentations, or whatever else, the anticipation continues to build to its slated April release.
The cyberpunk genre has seen a rebirth in film and games since the incipient years of the 2010s and looks poised to continue. Although Square Enix has shelved the titular Deus Ex series for the time being, we’re interested to see how Cyberpunk 2077 compares with respect to storytelling, role-playing, visual design, music, and so on. Here’s to another year—and decade—of incredible titles from CD Projekt Red.
Really glad to see Cyberpunk win this category, it is definitely my most anticipated game of 2020. Shame that Halo Infinite didn't at least get nominated though, VGC badly needs a larger Xbox fanbase.
A little disappointed that Dying Light 2 never even made the list, can't argue with the winner though. Cyberpunk looks fantastic so far!
Disappointing generation? Perhaps find a new hobby.
Nah.
I agree you him, this generation has been very lacklustre.
This gen has been disappointing overall though, I agree with him. Microsoft shot themselves in the foot at the beginning of the gen and were barely in competition, so they weren't really pushing Sony to try harder. MS also had underwhelming 1st/2nd party output for much of the gen. Both Sony and MS built underpowered consoles that handicapped game development all gen. Nintendo released the terrible Wii U at the beginning of the gen (though they did manage to redeem themselves by releasing the Switch mid-gen). Some of the best games of last gen either got disappointing sequels or didn't get sequels at all. Rockstar's output fell into the toilet, we only got 1 game from them in a 7 year generation in spite of them having over 2000 developers (sadly this is one that looks like it won't be fixed next gen either, if the most recent rumors are true we won't see GTA 6 until 2023 and it will be the only brand new R* game next-gen). The gen wasn't all bad, of course, but overall it was disappointing.
