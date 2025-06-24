REMATCH Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

REMATCH has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 26, 2025, which ended June 24, 2025.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 with Broken Arrow in eighth place and 情感反诈模拟器 in ninth place.

Dune: Awakening remained in second place, Dead by Daylight is in third place, and PEAK is in fourth place. Steam Deck is down two spots to fifth place, and Stellar Blade in its second week fell from first to sixth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

REMATCH - NEW Dune: Awakening Dead by Daylight PEAK Steam Deck Stellar Bade Black Myth: Wukong Broken Arrow - NEW 情感反诈模拟器 - NEW Elden Ring Nightreign

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 REMATCH - NEW Dune: Awakening Dead by Daylight PEAK PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Stellar Bade Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond Black Myth: Wukong

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

