Minecraft Top 30 Million Units Sold on PC - Sales

/ 246 Views

posted 2 hours ago

The Windows PC version of Minecraft has reached a new milestone with more than 30 million units sold worldwide, according to Minecraft.net. That would make the PC version alone one of the best-selling games of all time.

When you combine sales for every version of the game it has sold over 100 million units.

Minecraft left beta version and entered the full release on November 18, 2011.

