Delta Force Launches August 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Developer Team Jade announced the free-to-play first-person shooter, Delta Force, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 19.

The console version will launch with the Black Hawk Down single-player campaign as free DLC.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and client download.

View the console release date trailer below:

The PC version will be getting a new season - Break - on July 9. Read details on the new season below:

New Operations Map: Tide Prison

A secret high-tech island prison run by the Haavk, players must infiltrate disguised as prisoners and collect their gear during the mission, solving puzzles solo or with their squad. Swimming and diving have also been introduced, together with underwater exploration.

New Warfare Map: Cyclone

A tropical island with a hidden ICBM missile site, the Cyclone is a grand map offering satisfying infantry and vehicle combat, and introduces a dynamic weather system which affects gameplay immersion and strategy.

New Operator: Tempest

Free with Battle Pass, Tempest comes with enhanced mobility via an exoskeletal device, emergency evasion devices, and a charged drill that disarms enemies, making her an ideal choice for close range combat and deadlocks.

New weapons and vehicles, including an assault rifle, a compound bow, jet skis and more.

Victory Unite improvements, including a real-time command hub and a new call-in support to reduce respawn time.

Arknights Crossover

A brand new crossover with Arknights will also enter the realm of Delta Force, with Arknights-inspired Operator Appearances available for players, coming later this summer. Team Jade revealed Stinger’s Executor-themed Appearance, inspired by the Titleless Code outfit, and Luna’s Schwarz-inspired Appearance, based on the Skyline design. Toxik and Hackclaw will also join the lineup, with full reveals coming soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

