REMATCH Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts

Steam Deck has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 27, 2025, which ended July 1, 2025.

PEAK is up two spots to second place, while Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth places, respectively.

Dead by Daylight is down two spots to fifth place, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, and Dune: Awakening is down five spots to seventh place.

REMATCH is in eighth place, Baldur's Gate 3 is in ninth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck PEAK Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring Dead by Daylight Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Dune: Awakening REMATCH Baldur's Gate 3 Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck PEAK Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring PUBG: Battlegrounds Dead by Daylight Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Apex Legends Dune: Awakening

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

