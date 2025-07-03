Tamagotchi Plaza and Death Stranding 2 Debut on Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 161K in Week 4 - Sales

/ 343 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart World (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 145,069 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 29, 2025.

Tamagotchi Plaza (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 102,289 units. The Switch 2 version debuted in fourth place with sales of 26,396 units.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 71,964 units.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 12,917 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 6,231 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,569 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,513 units and FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,396 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 161,021 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 15,323 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 7,333 units, t the Xbox Series X|S sold 353 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 23 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 145,069 (1,185,113) [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 102,289 (New) [PS5] Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (SIE, 06/26/25) – 71,964 (New) [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 26,396 (New) [NSW] ToHeart (AQUAPLUS, 06/26/25) – 18,076 (New) [NSW] Castlevania Anniversary Collection (Superdeluxe Games, 06/19/25) – 12,917 (New) [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 6,231 (24,056) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,569 (6,358,819) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,513 (3,923,387) [NSW] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 5,396 (136,021)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 161,021 (1,402,183) Switch Lite – 6,072 (659,8569) Switch OLED Model – 6,425 (907,7662) PlayStation 5 – 4,109 (5,707,963) Switch – 2,826 (20,117,200) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,371 (225,228) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 853 (977,088) Xbox Series S – 251 (338,169) Xbox Series X – 61 (320,860) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 41 (20,942) PlayStation 4 – 23 (7,929,701)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles