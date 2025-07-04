Phasmophobia Sales Top 25 Million Units - Sales

/ 204 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Kinetic Games announced the cooperative psychological horror game, Phasmophobia, has sold over 25 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 20 million units sold as of November 2024.

"Today we're excited to announce that Phasmophobia has sold 25 MILLION copies across all platforms," said the developer. "Thank you, Ghost Hunters, for all your support from day one."

The game released in Early Access on PC via Steam in September 2020, and in Early Access for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in October 2024.

Today we're excited to announce that #Phasmophobia has sold 25 MILLION copies across all platforms.









A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles