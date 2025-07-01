Arcade Archives Air Combat 22 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PS4 - News

/ 701 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Hamster Corporation and Bandai Namco have announced Arcade Archives Air Combat 22 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $16.99.

Arcade Archives Air Combat 22 has also been announced for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for $14.99. Users who purchase the game on PS4 and Switch can upgrade to the PS5 and Switch 2 versions for $2.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Real-time hypersonic air battles on the System Super 22 hardware!!

Air Combat 22 is a flight shooter released by Namco (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1995.

This title features an evolutionary step in 3D graphics and flashy animations using the System Super 22 arcade board, an upgrade of the System 22 architecture used for a wide range of legendary 3D games.

Take on missions for the thrill of shooting down lots of enemy crafts, white-knuckle missions that require expert techniques, and more as you conquer diverse aerial combat scenarios. Become a hero of the skies!

The Arcade Archives (ACA) series faithfully reproduces classic arcade game masterpieces, staying true to its original.

You can customize game settings to your liking, such as adjusting the difficulty level, and even recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day.

Additionally, you can compete for high scores with players from all around the world through online rankings.

In addition to the Original Mode, High Score Mode, and Caravan Mode included in the Arcade Archive series, the Arcade Archives 2 series will add new features such as Time Attack Mode and Network Mode. In Time Attack Mode, you compete to see who can beat the final boss the fastest stating from the first battle. This mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve. In Network Mode, you can play against other users over the network. However, Time Attack Mode and Network Mode may not be implemented in some games.

Additionally, functionality has been significantly enhanced. Multiple save slots have been implemented instead of just one, along with a rewind feature that allows players to retry gameplay and a quick start feature for those who want to dive straight into the game. Furthermore, VRR support has been added, enabling more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience.

Enjoy the legendary arcade masterpiece with Arcade Archives 2, now more fun and user-friendly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles