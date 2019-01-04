Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Announced for PS4 and Xbox One - News

IO Interactive has announced Hitman HD Enhanced Collection for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The collection features Hitman: Blood Money and Hitman: Absolution remastered in 4K and 60fps. It will launch on January 11.





Here is an overview of the collection:

In Hitman: Blood Money you experience a globe-trotting adventure from the vineyards of Chile, to the Paris Opera House and even the White House itself in a face-off against a group of assassins known as “The Franchise”. When assassins from his contract agency, the ICA, are systematically eliminated in a series of hits, Agent 47 suspects that a larger, more powerful agency has entered the fray. As he suddenly loses contact with the ICA, Agent 47 senses that he may be the next target, so our merciless contract killer travels to America to take care of business himself…

Rediscover Hitman: Absolution and experience the deep and personal story of Agent 47 as he pursues redemption across 20 intense missions. Enjoy a distinctive art style that combines with rich dialogue and performances by an impressive Hollywood cast to create a unique gameplay experience.

Key Features:

4K visuals at 60 frames per second

Increased texture resolution

Upgraded texture formats

Super-sampling

Upscale support

Heightened shadow map and mirror resolutions

Improved lighting

Updated controls for a more fluid experience

