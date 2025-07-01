Ace Combat Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Trailer and Message from Director - News

/ 542 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Ace Combat series by releasing a new trailer and a message from brand director Kazutoki Kono.

A 30th anniversary concert - Ace Combat/S The Symphony 30th Anniversary - will also take place on January 31, 2026 at Saitama Kikan.

View the trailer below:

Read the message from Kono below:

Since the release of the first title in 1995, thanks to your unwavering support, the Ace Combat series has reached a remarkable milestone—its 30th anniversary in 2025.

First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans and everyone involved who has supported the series throughout the years. Thank you, sincerely, from the bottom of my heart. This moment is our chance to return thirty years’ worth of appreciation to you.

I believe that sustaining a legacy over three decades means far more than simply the passage of time. I’ve always shared this message with everyone involved in the series:

"To deliver emotionally resonant, high-quality experiences that exceed expectations, to spark excitement for what comes next—and then to meet that anticipation with even greater ambition. By continuing this cycle, we build a bond of trust with our players, and that bond is the truest expression of our gratitude."

Over the past thirty years, times have changed. Values have shifted, technologies have evolved. Our company and our team have continually transformed to navigate these tides. In a word, we’ve embraced change.

There were times we may not have fully met your expectations. But I also believe there were moments when we exceeded them—when we soared higher than anyone imagined.

Namco’s founder, Masaya Nakamura, once said, "Only those who can adapt to change will survive."

I joined Namco in 1994. Back then, I understood those words intellectually—but not yet from experience.

Now, I truly do.

After three incredible decades of adapting to change, we’ve built an enduring bond of trust with all of you. That connection is the very force that has sustained the Ace Combat series and propelled it into the future. I can now feel this truth in every fiber of my being. And I’m proud—proud that our ongoing commitment to delivering value and earning your trust has led us to this 30th anniversary.

And now, we’re ready. Everything is in place. It’s time to take flight once again—toward even greater heights.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles