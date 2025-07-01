Cats Away Launches July 10 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

publisher Nicalis announced it will release Studio Saizensen's naval tower defense game, Cats Away, for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 10.

The game first released in Japan in April 2023 under the name Buccanyar for the PS4, Switch, and PC.

In Cats Away, players manage the crew and resources of a sailing ship on an exciting and dangerous exploratory voyage. Steer the ship during combat, maneuvering into more advantageous positions and giving orders on the fly to counter enemy tactics.

Between battles, dock in faraway ports-of-call to upgrade weapons and equipment, meet new friends (and enemies), learn new skills and much more. Take on side missions to earn treasure, level-up the captains and the crew and open new routes to uncharted waters!

Developed by Studio Saizensen with SUCCESS Corporation, Cats Away follows the adventures of three seafaring sisters named Kanna, Lilia, and Alicia. Together with their faithful cat crewmates, they embark on a perilous maritime journey involving pirate guilds, a mysterious cat-hating syndicate, ancient magic spells and giant mutated monsters.

Cats Away features 60 different cat breeds with varying abilities—some are best at manning weapons, some excel at piloting remote units, others repair and maintain the ship or administer first aid. The three sisters have different strengths and weaknesses as well, so the commands that are available during battle will change depending on which one is currently acting as the ship’s captain.

