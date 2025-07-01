Arc System Works Announces Dear me, I was… for Switch 2 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Arc System Works has announced interactive adventure game, Dear me, I was…, for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch this Summer.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dear me, I was… is an interactive adventure that lets you enjoy a story woven with beautiful visuals, fusing the vibrant watercolor style of Taisuke Kanasaki with rotoscoping technology. The lifelike characters are sure to deeply move your heart.

In this story, you will relive the life of a certain woman. Experience joy, sorrow, and growth through her ordinary and humble life. Witness the story she weaves in a life interconnected with others.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

