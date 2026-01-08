Detroit: Become Human Sales Top 15 Million Units - Sales

/ 445 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human sales have surpassed 15 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 11 million units in February 2025, 10 million units in October 2024, nine million units in December 2023, eight million units in January 2023, 6.5 million units in March 2022, six million units in July 2021, and five million units in August 2020.

"More than seven years after its release, Detroit: Become Human continues to resonate with audiences, bringing always more players together around the world," said Quantic Dream president, writer, and director David Cage. "What began as a reflection on choice, empathy, and humanity has become a shared journey for tens of millions of players. This milestone belongs to the community that believed in its story and carried it forward, and everyone at the studio is deeply grateful for their continued support."

Quantic Dream CEO and head of publishing Guillaume de Fondaumiere added, "This new milestone highlights the emotional resonance and lasting cultural impact of Detroit: Become Human. The game’s continued success across platforms, generations and continents speaks to the power of stories that place players at the heart of the experience, inviting them not only to play, but to reflect, question, and engage long after the credits roll."

Detroit: Become Human released for PlayStation 4 in May 2018, for PC via the Epic Games Store in December 2019 and for PC via Steam in June 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles