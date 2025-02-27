Detroit: Become Human Sales Top 11 Million Units - Sales

Quantic Dream CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière announced Detroit: Become Human sales have surpassed 11 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 10 million units in October 2024, nine million units in December 2023, eight million units in January 2023, 6.5 million units in March 2022, six million units in July 2021, and five million units in August 2020.

Fondaumière added the studio remains unaffected by the layoffs and shutdowns at other NetEase-supported studios.

"We were deeply saddened to learn about the recent layoffs and studio closures affecting some of the NetEase group’s divisions," said Fondaumière. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, and we sincerely hope that they quickly find new opportunities.

"David Cage and I would like to express our gratitude to the fans and friends who have reached out to us in recent days regarding Quantic Dream. We want to reassure everyone that our studios in Paris and Montreal remain unaffected. We are continuing to develop our projects at full pace, with several open positions available in both locations."

Fondaumière added, "In 2024, we achieved the highest revenue in our history, driven by the exceptional performance of our back-catalogue titles. Notably, Detroit: Become Human reached 11 million units in global sales across PlayStation and PC last year, a remarkable 2 million increase year-on-year, demonstrating the lasting appeal and quality of our titles. The developments of our current projects are progressing as planned, and we are fully committed to delivering and launching these innovative, high-quality titles in the future."

Detroit: Become Human released for PlayStation 4 in May 2018, for PC via the Epic Games Store in December 2019 and for PC via Steam in June 2020.

