Detroit: Become Human Sales Top 10 Million Units

Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human sales have surpassed 10 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from nine million units in December 2023, eight million units in January 2023, 6.5 million units in March 2022, six million units in July 2021, and five million units in August 2020.

"The entire Quantic Dream team is joining me to proudly announce that Detroit: Become Human has now sold in excess of 10 million (paid) units on PlayStation and PC," said Quantic Dream.

"We are extremely grateful to each and everyone out there who played the game. You mean the world to us and we couldn't have achieved this incredible milestone without every single one of you!"

Detroit: Become Human released for PlayStation 4 in May 2018, for PC via the Epic Games Store in December 2019 and for PC via Steam in June 2020.

