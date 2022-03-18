Detroit: Become Human Sales Top 6.5 Million Units - Sales

Developer Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human sales have surpassed 6.5 million units.

This figure is up from six million units sold in July 2021 and five million units sold in August 2020.

"Our very good financial results are explained by the robust sales of our back catalog titles, and in particular Detroit: Become Human, which surpassed the symbolic one million copies sold on Steam during the year 2021," said General Manager of Quantic Dream Guillaume de Fondaumière.

"This title is now Quantic Dream’s biggest commercial success, with over 6.5 million copies sold on PC and PS4 worldwide."

Detroit: Become Human launched for PlayStation 4 in May 2018, for PC via the Epic Games Store in December 2019 and for PC via Steam in June 2020.

