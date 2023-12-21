Detroit: Become Human Sales Top 9 Million Units - Sales

/ 116 Views

by, posted 18 minutes ago

Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human sales have surpassed nine million units worldwide.

This figure is up from eight million units in January 2023, 6.5 million units in March 2022, six million units in July 2021, and five million units in August 2020.

"We are approaching the end of the year, and we are proud to announce that the Detroit: Become Human community has grown by 1 million since the beginning of 2023," said Quantic Dream.

"That’s 9 million reasons to thank you all for being part of this adventure and sharing the stories of Connor, Kara and Markus."

Detroit: Become Human released for PlayStation 4 in May 2018, for PC via the Epic Games Store in December 2019 and for PC via Steam in June 2020.

We are approaching the end of the year, and we are proud to announce that the Detroit: Become Human community has grown by 1 million since the beginning of 2023.



That’s 9 million reasons to thank you all for being part of this adventure and sharing the stories of Connor, Kara… pic.twitter.com/iGTQ9hABdT — Quantic Dream (@Quantic_Dream) December 20, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles