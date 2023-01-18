Detroit: Become Human Sales Top 8 Million Units - Sales

Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human sales have surpassed eight million units across all paltforms. This breaks down to more than 5.5 million units on PlayStation 4 and more than 2.5 million units on PC.

This figure is up from 6.5 million units in March 2022, six million units in July 2021, and five million units in August 2020.

"2022 was remarkable for Quantic Dream," said Co-CEO of Quantic Dream Guillaume de Fondaumière. "We achieved a significant increase in sales of our three historical PC games compared to 2021, an unusual phenomenon which builds on the already excellent sales results recorded in the previous three years.

"The continued success of Detroit: Become Human, but also of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, is due to the quality of these titles, their enduring appeal to PC gamers, as well as the thorough and long-term work of our Publishing team. We are delighted to introduce our works to an ever wider and younger audience, and on all continents. At the end of 2022, we also saw a record level of ’wishlisting’ on these three titles, which gives us hope for an equally exceptional 2023."

Detroit: Become Human launched for PlayStation 4 in May 2018, for PC via the Epic Games Store in December 2019 and for PC via Steam in June 2020.

