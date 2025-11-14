Horizon Series Tops 40 Million Units Sold - Sales

NCSOFT general manager at G-Star 2025 announced the the Horizon franchise has also sold 40 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 38 million units as of July 2025 and 32.7 million units as of April 16, 2023.

The Horizon franchise includes Horizon: Zero Dawn, Horizon: Forbidden West, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, and Lego Horizon Adventures. There is also the recently announced MMORPG Horizon Steel Frontiers from NCSOFT that licensed the IP from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Horizon: Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for PC in August 2020. The remaster released for the PlayStation 5 and PC in October 2024.

Horizon: Forbidden West released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in February 2022, and for PC in March 2024.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain released for PlayStation VR2 in February 2023.

Lego Horizon Adventures released for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2024.

