MMORPG Horizon Steel Frontiers Announced for PC, iOS, and Android - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

NCSOFT has announced massively multiplayer online RPG (MMORPG) set in the world of PlayStation's Horizon series, Horizon Steel Frontier, for PC, iOS, and Android.

Sony Interactive Entertainment licensed out the Horizon IP to NCSOFT, while PlayStation Studios and Guerrilla Games have provided support.

View the announcement video below:

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Genre – The first MMORPG in the Horizon universe. A fierce survival adventure in a world where threats lurk at every turn.

– The first MMORPG in the Horizon universe. A fierce survival adventure in a world where threats lurk at every turn. World – Deadlands, a frontier for machine hunters. Embark on a new journey across an awe-inspiring landscape and a vast open world.

– Deadlands, a frontier for machine hunters. Embark on a new journey across an awe-inspiring landscape and a vast open world. Combat – Inspired by Horizon’s familiar hunting action. Experience large-scale raids with an advanced combat system.

– Inspired by Horizon’s familiar hunting action. Experience large-scale raids with an advanced combat system. Platforms – Mobile and PC via PURPLE. Free play within one seamless world.

– Mobile and PC via PURPLE. Free play within one seamless world. Customization – Forge your own machine hunter in a post-apocalyptic world. Create your identity with deep customization and boundless freedom.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles