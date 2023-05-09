Horizon: Forbidden West Sales Top 8.4 Million Units, Horizon Series Tops 32.7 Million Units - Sales

/ 409 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games announced Horizon: Forbidden West has sold over 8.4 million units worldwide as of April 16, 2023. The Horizon franchise has also sold over 32.7 million units worldwide.

The Horizon franchise includes Horizon: Zero Dawn, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

"As of April 16, 2023, the Horizon franchise has sold through more than 32.7 million units worldwide, of which Horizon Forbidden West has sold through over 8.4 million units," said Guerrilla Games studio director and studio art and animation director Jan-Bart van Beek.

"Millions more around the world have discovered Horizon thanks to PlayStation’s subscription services and initiatives, including PlayStation Plus, and Play at Home. All told, it’s a milestone we never imagined possible twenty years ago when we first started making games.

"This reception has been staggering, and we’re grateful to the community for the continued love and support for the franchise. We Guerrillas feel lucky to witness that support every day: we share community fanart and the cosplay. I want you all to know we are completely blown away by your enthusiasm.

"Last of all, I’d like to share that we are so excited that Aloy’s adventures will continue. Her latest mission takes her to the ruins of Los Angeles in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and we can’t wait for you to find out where she’ll go next."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles