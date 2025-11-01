Minecraft Sales Top 350 Million Units - Sales

Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all-time, has reached a new milestone of 350 million units sold lifetime as of April 2025. This is according to a post on the Guinness World Records website.

This figure is up from 300 million units sold as of October 2023 and 238 million units sold as of April 2021.

"The best-selling videogame of all time is the literal blockbusting sandbox Minecraft (Mojang, 2011)," reads the post. "This seemingly-basic block-buster, lead by a now-iconic blue-t-shirted skin named Steve, has sold over 350 million units, as confirmed by the developers Mojang in the official Minecraft Annual 2026, listed in April 2025.

"Minecraft began life as a free-to-play alpha in May 2009, before getting an official 1.0 launch in 2011. It surpassed 300 million in sales on 15 October 2023, becoming the first videogame to do so."

Minecraft was first released publicly in May 2009 with the full release in November 2011. The game has been released on just about every major platform including PC, iOS, and Android in 2011, the Xbox 360 in 2012, the PlayStation 3 in 2013, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PlayStation Vita in 2014, the Wii U in 2015, the Nintendo Switch in May 2017, the New Nintendo 3DS in September 2017, the PlayStation 5 in October 2024, and the Xbox Series X|S in June 2025.

