Remedy Issue Profit Warning 'Due to Weak Sales of FBC: Firebreak'

Remedy Entertainment, the studio best known for developing the Alan Wake, Control, and Max Payne series, has issued a profit warning to investors due to lower than expected sales of PvE first-person shooter, FBC: Firebreak.

The studio has adjusted its long-term sales forecast for FBC: Firebreak, as well as lowering its 2025 outlook.

"Due to weak sales of FBC: Firebreak, Remedy lowers its long-term sales forecast for the game," reads the press release. "Consequently, the company recognizes a non-cash impairment of EUR 14.9 million, representing a majority of the game’s capitalized development costs and allocated purchased publishing and distribution rights. The impairment has no effect on Remedy’s cash position."

Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala stated, "Remedy is recognizing a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs and allocated purchased publishing and distribution rights related to FBC: Firebreak. While we balance future investments to the title, we continue developing and improving the game in line with our updated long-term sales forecast."

FBC: Firebreak released on June 17 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. The game had surpassed one million players in its first 10 days on the market.

The first major update - Breakpoint - for FBC: Firebreak released on September 29. It "brought significant changes to the game’s core experience." This did cause improved player and sales metrics, however, it has failed to reached Remedy's internal targets.

