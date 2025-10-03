Report: Ad-Supported Version of Xbox Cloud Gaming is Being Tested - News

/ 612 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft might be getting ready to launch an ad-supported version of at least Xbox Cloud Gaming in the future, according to a report from The Verge.

Sources have told the site that Microsoft has started testing ad-supported games streaming internally. This lets employees play select titles for free without a Game Pass subscription.

The internal testing includes around two minutes of preroll adds before a game is available to stream for free via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The test is limited to one hour sessions, with up to five hours free a month. It is possible the limit could change if the ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming becomes available for everyone.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad has also speculated a cloud only tier, ad-supported tier, or mobile offerings could become available in the future.

"The big question going forward is if Game Pass can be a sustainable product off console and how best they can reach this audience," he said. "At the very least that's going to require a lower entry cost (Essential) and experimentation with cloud only, ad supported, or mobile first offerings."

Microsoft this week announced a range of changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service that include the Ultimate tier seeing a price increase from $20 per month to $30 per month, a 50 percent increase.

Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium do offer more benefits than before at the same price as they now include PC games and Xbox Cloud Gaming. PC Game Pass, which includes day one games, also saw a price increase from $12 per month to $16.50 per month.

The higher price in the Ultimate tier does include some new content like Ubisoft+ Classics and Fortnite Crew, however, fans are not happy as many have stated they won't be taking advantage of the new content.

Several retailers - GameStop, Amazon, Target, Best Buy - are still selling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the lower price of $20 for per month or $60 for three months. It is possible to stack up to three years of a Game Pass subscription.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles