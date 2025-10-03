Xbox Game Pass Ad-Supported Tier Could be Next, Niko Partners Analyst Says - News

Microsoft this week announced a range of changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service that include the Ultimate tier seeing a price increase from $20 per month to $30 per month, a 50 percent increase.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad states that Microsoft is betting console players will remain loyal to Game Pass Ultimate at the higher price, while it ramps up growth on PC, PS5, and Switch 2 with day one and late ports that are at full price.

"The primary concern for Xbox at this time is managing the transition from a closed console based ecosystem to an open multi-device ecosystem," said Ahmad (via GameSpot).

"Console sales have dropped considerably, PC Game Pass uptake has been slow, and cloud is still seen as an extension of existing play, rather than a primary entry point.

"The bet that Microsoft is making here is that its existing console base remains loyal to Game Pass at higher prices (or current prices with Premium), while it looks to ramp up growth on PC, PS5 and Switch 2 via day one / late ports that are fully priced."

Ahmad can see Microsoft making more changes to Xbox Game Pass in the future with a cloud only tier, ad-supported tier, or mobile offerings.

"The big question going forward is if Game Pass can be a sustainable product off console and how best they can reach this audience," he said. "At the very least that's going to require a lower entry cost (Essential) and experimentation with cloud only, ad supported, or mobile first offerings."

Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium do offer more benefits than before at the same price as they now include PC games and Xbox Cloud Gaming. PC Game Pass, which includes day one games, also saw a price increase from $12 per month to $16.50 per month.

The higher price in the Ultimate tier does include some new content like Ubisoft+ Classics and Fortnite Crew, however, fans are not happy as many have stated they won't be taking advantage of the new content.

Several retailers - GameStop, Amazon, Target, Best Buy - are still selling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the lower price of $20 for per month or $60 for three months. It is possible to stack up to three years of a Game Pass subscription.

