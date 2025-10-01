Xbox Game Pass Tiers Rebranded, New Features as Ultimate Now Costs $30/Month - News

Microsoft has announced multiple changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Game Pass Core has been rebranded to Game Pass Essential, Game Pass Standard has been rebranded to Game Pass Premium, and Game Pass Ultimate name remains the same.

Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium do offer more benefits than before at the same price, while Game Pass Ultimate has increased from $19.99 per month to $29.99 per month with some added benefits.

Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium now includes games on PC and cloud gaming, and have in-game benefits that includes Riot Games. More games are also available now on both tiers.

Game Pass Ultimate now includes Ubisoft+ Classics (normally ~$15.98/month) and Fortnite Crew (normally $11.99/month). Ubisoft+ Classics a selection of Ubisoft games to play on console, PC, and cloud that includes the majority of Assassin's Creeds games, Far Cry games, and more. Fortnite Crew gives access to the Fortnite Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks each month, and more.

All three tiers can earn MS Rewards by playing games that can be used on the MS Store. Essential users can earn up to $25/year, Premium users up to $50/year, and Ultimate users up to $100/year. MS Points can also be earned by buying games and add-ons - 10 points per $1 for Essential users, 20 points per $1 for Premium users, and 40 points per $1 for Ultimate users. Premium users can get an extra 5% in points for select Game Pass games and add-ons purchases, while Ultimate users get an extra 10%.

PC Game Pass will remain available, however, it is increasing from $11.99/month to $16.49/month. It has the same benefits as before.

Game Pass Essential

$9.99/month - £6.99/month (Same price as before)

Playable on PC, console, & cloud

50+ games playable on console and PC (Up from 25+)

Unlimited cloud gaming

Online console multiplayer

In-game benefits, including for Riot Games

Rewards towards purchases Can earn up to $25 per year (25k points globally) in the Store by playing games Can earn 10 MS Points per $1 spent on games and add-ons 1x bonus earn rate for quests



Game Pass Premium

$14.99/month - £10.99/month (Same price as before)

Playable on PC, console, & cloud

New Xbox published games added within a year of release (excludes Call of Duty titles)

Unlimited cloud gaming with shorter wait times

Online console multiplayer

In-game benefits, including for Riot Games

Rewards towards purchases Can earn up to $50 per year (50k points globally) in the Store by playing games Can earn 20 MS Points per $1 spent on games and add-ons 5% extra MS Points for select Game Pass library games and add-ons purchases 2x bonus earn rate for quests



Game Pass Ultimate

$29.99/month - £22.99/month (Up from $19.99/month - £14.99/month)

Playable on PC, console, & cloud

75+ day one games a year, including all Xbox published games day one

Ubisoft+ Classics (Normally ~$15.98/month) included

EA Play included

Fortnite Crew coming November 18 - Normally $11.99/month - Fortnite Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks each month, and more

Unlimited cloud gaming at the best quality (Up to 1440p) with shortest wait times

Online console multiplayer

In-game benefits, including for Riot Games

Rewards towards purchases Can earn up to $100 per year (100k points globally) in the Store by playing games Can earn 50 MS Points per $1 spent on games and add-ons 10% extra MS Points for select Game Pass library games and add-ons purchases 4x bonus earn rate for quests



PC Game Pass

$16.49/month - £13.49/month (Up from $11.99/month - £9.99/month)

PC only

Day one games (Including Call of Duty)

EA Play included

In-game benefits, including for Riot Games

Can earn up to $50 per year (50k points globally) in the Store by playing games

Here is the list of new games added for each tier starting today:

Ultimate – Available Today

Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin’s Creed II (PC)

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Revelations (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection (Cloud and Console)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Child of Light (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Far Cry 3 (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Far Cry Primal (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Hungry Shark World (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Monopoly Madness (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Monopoly 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Console)

OddBallers (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Cloud and Console)

Rabbids: Party of Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Rayman Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Risk Urban Assault (Cloud and Console)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Skull and Bones (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

South Park: The Stick of Truth (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Steep (Cloud, PC, and Console)

The Crew 2 (Cloud, PC, and Console)

The Settlers: New Allies (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Trackmania Turbo (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Transference (Cloud and Console)

Trials Fusion (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Trials of the Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Trials Rising (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Uno (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Watch_Dogs (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Wheel of Fortune (Cloud and Console)

Zombi (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Premium – Available Today (also in Ultimate)

9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC)

Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Against the Storm (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Ara: History Untold (PC)

Arx Fatalis (PC)

Back to the Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Battletech (PC)

Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)

Cataclismo (PC)

Cities: Skylines II (PC)

Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Diablo (PC)

Diablo IV (PC and Console)

An Elder Scrolls Legends: Battlespire (PC)

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard (PC)

Fallout (PC)

Fallout 2 (PC)

Fallout: Tactics (PC)

Football Manager 2024 (PC)

Frostpunk 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Halo: Spartan Strike (PC)

Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC)

Minami Lane (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Minecraft: Java Edition (PC)

Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, PC, and Console)

One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Quake 4 (PC)

Quake III Arena (PC)

Return to Castle Wolfenstein (PC)

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (PC)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Sworn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)

Volcano Princess (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Warcraft I: Remastered (PC)

Warcraft II: Remastered (PC)

Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)

Wolfenstein 3D (PC)

Essential – Available Today (also in Ultimate and Premium)

Cities: Skylines Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Hades (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (Cloud, PC, and Console)

