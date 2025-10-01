Xbox Game Pass Tiers Rebranded, New Features as Ultimate Now Costs $30/Month - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 minutes ago / 1,131 Views
Microsoft has announced multiple changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Game Pass Core has been rebranded to Game Pass Essential, Game Pass Standard has been rebranded to Game Pass Premium, and Game Pass Ultimate name remains the same.
Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium do offer more benefits than before at the same price, while Game Pass Ultimate has increased from $19.99 per month to $29.99 per month with some added benefits.
Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium now includes games on PC and cloud gaming, and have in-game benefits that includes Riot Games. More games are also available now on both tiers.
Game Pass Ultimate now includes Ubisoft+ Classics (normally ~$15.98/month) and Fortnite Crew (normally $11.99/month). Ubisoft+ Classics a selection of Ubisoft games to play on console, PC, and cloud that includes the majority of Assassin's Creeds games, Far Cry games, and more. Fortnite Crew gives access to the Fortnite Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks each month, and more.
All three tiers can earn MS Rewards by playing games that can be used on the MS Store. Essential users can earn up to $25/year, Premium users up to $50/year, and Ultimate users up to $100/year. MS Points can also be earned by buying games and add-ons - 10 points per $1 for Essential users, 20 points per $1 for Premium users, and 40 points per $1 for Ultimate users. Premium users can get an extra 5% in points for select Game Pass games and add-ons purchases, while Ultimate users get an extra 10%.
PC Game Pass will remain available, however, it is increasing from $11.99/month to $16.49/month. It has the same benefits as before.
Game Pass Essential
- $9.99/month - £6.99/month (Same price as before)
- Playable on PC, console, & cloud
- 50+ games playable on console and PC (Up from 25+)
- Unlimited cloud gaming
- Online console multiplayer
- In-game benefits, including for Riot Games
- Rewards towards purchases
- Can earn up to $25 per year (25k points globally) in the Store by playing games
- Can earn 10 MS Points per $1 spent on games and add-ons
- 1x bonus earn rate for quests
Game Pass Premium
- $14.99/month - £10.99/month (Same price as before)
- Playable on PC, console, & cloud
- New Xbox published games added within a year of release (excludes Call of Duty titles)
- Unlimited cloud gaming with shorter wait times
- Online console multiplayer
- In-game benefits, including for Riot Games
- Rewards towards purchases
- Can earn up to $50 per year (50k points globally) in the Store by playing games
- Can earn 20 MS Points per $1 spent on games and add-ons
- 5% extra MS Points for select Game Pass library games and add-ons purchases
- 2x bonus earn rate for quests
Game Pass Ultimate
- $29.99/month - £22.99/month (Up from $19.99/month - £14.99/month)
- Playable on PC, console, & cloud
- 75+ day one games a year, including all Xbox published games day one
- Ubisoft+ Classics (Normally ~$15.98/month) included
- EA Play included
- Fortnite Crew coming November 18 - Normally $11.99/month - Fortnite Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks each month, and more
- Unlimited cloud gaming at the best quality (Up to 1440p) with shortest wait times
- Online console multiplayer
- In-game benefits, including for Riot Games
- Rewards towards purchases
- Can earn up to $100 per year (100k points globally) in the Store by playing games
- Can earn 50 MS Points per $1 spent on games and add-ons
- 10% extra MS Points for select Game Pass library games and add-ons purchases
- 4x bonus earn rate for quests
PC Game Pass
- $16.49/month - £13.49/month (Up from $11.99/month - £9.99/month)
- PC only
- Day one games (Including Call of Duty)
- EA Play included
- In-game benefits, including for Riot Games
- Can earn up to $50 per year (50k points globally) in the Store by playing games
Here is the list of new games added for each tier starting today:
Ultimate – Available Today
- Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed II (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection (Cloud and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Child of Light (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Far Cry 3 (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Far Cry Primal (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Hungry Shark World (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Monopoly Madness (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Monopoly 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- OddBallers (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Cloud and Console)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Rayman Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Risk Urban Assault (Cloud and Console)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Skull and Bones (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Steep (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- The Crew 2 (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- The Settlers: New Allies (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Trackmania Turbo (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Transference (Cloud and Console)
- Trials Fusion (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Trials of the Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Trials Rising (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Uno (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Watch_Dogs (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Wheel of Fortune (Cloud and Console)
- Zombi (Cloud, PC, and Console)
Premium – Available Today (also in Ultimate)
- 9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC)
- Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Against the Storm (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Ara: History Untold (PC)
- Arx Fatalis (PC)
- Back to the Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Battletech (PC)
- Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)
- Cataclismo (PC)
- Cities: Skylines II (PC)
- Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Diablo (PC)
- Diablo IV (PC and Console)
- An Elder Scrolls Legends: Battlespire (PC)
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard (PC)
- Fallout (PC)
- Fallout 2 (PC)
- Fallout: Tactics (PC)
- Football Manager 2024 (PC)
- Frostpunk 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Halo: Spartan Strike (PC)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC)
- Minami Lane (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Minecraft: Java Edition (PC)
- Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Quake 4 (PC)
- Quake III Arena (PC)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein (PC)
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (PC)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Sworn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)
- Volcano Princess (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Warcraft I: Remastered (PC)
- Warcraft II: Remastered (PC)
- Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)
- Wolfenstein 3D (PC)
Essential – Available Today (also in Ultimate and Premium)
- Cities: Skylines Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Hades (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (Cloud, PC, and Console)
Game Pass Essential and Premium remain the same price as before, but have added benefits. Ultimate is a big jump even if it does have more benefits added.
Looks like PC Game Pass still exists. The main Xbox article made it seem like it was killed. The price has gone up. Edit: Looks like it does NOT include Ubisoft+ Classics.
50% Price Hike. That's what happens when you give CoD away for free. They have to pay for those lost sales somehow.
People somehow thought a $4T megacorp was going to act like Santa Claus and use an entire expensive divsion as a loss leader whose expenses would be covered by its more profitable divisions. Nope, the stockholders are going to want to see a big ROI on the gaming division.
See also: the people who think EA going private on $20bn of heavily leveraged and high-interest debt is somehow going to improve things there.
This isn't about 'LOSS' but about 'GREED'. BO6 made the most revenue of all COD games.
They want more from the COD Ultimate subscribers.
It's a good thing this was announced on the MS website because if Sarah Bond had to do it in the video she would have blinked over 1000 times trying to rationalize it.
Their subs are going to decrease. Although, some diehards keep stating it is the best deal in gaming on another forum.
I think a lot of people are just going to downgrade their tier. There is going to be less Ultimate subscribers and more Premium subscribers.
I mean, it’s still a great deal if you have the time to play games all the time without having to own them and since now all games are basically sold digital and according to Ubisoft you don’t “own them” then I don’t see the issue with the price for Ultimate. Now for me that I’m a casual gamer this hurts and probably will downgrade to just GamePass PC but even that might be hard cuz I used bing rewards to get GamePass for free. We’ll see if it’s now atainable to get it within the time it takes to get a Xbox Gift Card.
The price of Gamepass Ultimate DOUBLED in Brazil lmao.
Went from BRL 60 to 120. You can buy 4 or 5 AAA games with this new yearly price.
So only ultimate has day 1 releases? Was it always like that?
Why doesn’t Microsoft just axe the Ubisoft & Fortnite portions of this offer to lower the price? At $30/month, you’re basically paying full price for a digital license.
(Also, I cannot fathom people who are subbed to the highest tier of GP are the same ppl who spend money on Fortnite vbucks lol.)
They clearly were going to hike the price no matter what. The extra offerings of Ubisoft Classics and Fortnite are just there so they can say you are getting something more for your money rather than them just raising it and offering nothing. It's for PR reasons basically.
No idea how much they're paying for the fortnite/ubisoft classics but it's probably not that much. I guess they're betting that increasing it to $30 and adding fortnite/ubisoft will go over better than increasing it to $25+ and adding nothing. Not sure if that's true though.
For anyone unfamiliar, this is how drug dealers hook their customers. You start off giving free samples. Then, when they're hooked, you slowly raise the prices until the addict is willing to rob stores in order to get his/her fix.
Slowly but surely it will get more expensive and feature less games.
What indication (other than fearmongering) makes you come to the conclusion that it will feature fewer games? When the announcement itself lists a lot of new games (and access to more services, like Ubisoft)?
Will it get more expensive, yes, and nobody is arguing that (or I hope did not expect that), that's how every subscription service on the planet works, and it is unfortunate.
Well, it got less expensive for me since I am going to downgrade to the Premium tier and save 5 dollar a month.
I mean it is getting more expensive, but they are adding a significant amount of games to the service.
Interesting I see comments talking how they will save money by dropping from old Ultimate to new Premium. Except at the same time they are saying they are OK with buying some titles too, even if later. Sounds like net revenue gain for MS. Regardless of the churn between tiers, I think MS is dead set on optimizing for max revenue. And I´d say some of the content mix decisions are based on idea that few are actually using all of it (i.e. large amount of 1st party release + fornite + EA + ubi), and their external content deals are based on low utilization:subscriber ratio. Anyhow, I can see MS´ existing GP subs largely continuing with the platform, and to a large extent they have sunk cost fallacy keeping them there. I think it´s clear to everybody though that GP is now somehow a revolutionary sub, in fact it´s really comprable to other subs out there even if core Xbox fans may not have considered those due to not playing on those platforms. I think the discourse was degraded by not simply engaging with different subs dynamics from the start, distracted by ¨1st hit free¨ marketing and messianic platform worship.
The price hike on ultimate is bad or at least not having a 20$ ultimate option without Ubi is.
In my case i'm definitivly downgrading to premium. I don't care much about Ubi or Ea anyway. And had ultimate only for pc + xbox which is now covered by premium.
I think I will downgrade from Ultimate to Premium since I hardly ever play any of the EA games and I own a ton of Ubisoft games. Plus, I can wait a year for most Microsoft published games also.