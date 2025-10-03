Several Retailers are Still Selling Game Pass Ultimate at $20 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft this week announced a range of changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service that include the Ultimate tier seeing a price increase from $20 per month to $30 per month, a 50 percent increase.

However, multiple retailers are still selling one month and three month subscription at the lower price of $20 per month or $60 for three months. It is possible to stack up to three years of a Game Pass subscription.

GameStop announced it "will continue to sell Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $19.99/month in-store and online." The GameStop website lists a one month subscription at $20 and a three month subscription at $60.

Amazon is selling a one month subscription and a three month subscription at $20 and $60, respectively. Target is also selling the one month and three month subscriptions at the lower price.

Best Buy has a one month subscription at $20 and a three month subscription at $60. Walmart has a three month subscription available for $60.

Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium do offer more benefits than before at the same price as they now include PC games and Xbox Cloud Gaming. PC Game Pass, which includes day one games, also saw a price increase from $12 per month to $16.50 per month.

The higher price in the Ultimate tier does include some new content like Ubisoft+ Classics and Fortnite Crew, however, fans are not happy as many have stated they won't be taking advantage of the new content.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

