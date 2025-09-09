Ready or Not Sales Top 13 Million Units, Including 3 Million Units on Consoles - Sales

VOID Interactive has announced the tactical first-person shooter, Ready or Not, has sold over a combined 13 million worldwide. This includes over three million units on consoles.

This figure is up from two million units sold on consoles in two weeks and one million units sold on consoles in four days. The game had also sold over nine million units on PC as of April 2025.

"Building on the rapid success of its 2 million console sales milestone on July 30, the game has now surpassed overall sales across all platforms, reaching 13 million units worldwide, cementing its place as one of the standout tactical shooters of the year.," said VOID Interactive.

Ready or Not first released for PC via Steam in December 2023, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store and Xbox PC on July 15.

