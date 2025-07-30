Ready or Not Sales Top 2 Million Units on Consoles in 2 Weeks - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

VOID Interactive has announced the tactical first-person shooter, Ready or Not, has sold over two million units on consoles in two weeks.

This figure is up from one million units sold on consoles in four days. The game has also previously sold over nine million units on PC as of April 2025.

"The recruitment of more officers to the LSPD has now reached over 2 million across console platforms," said VOID Interactive. "The streets of Los Sueños are getting cleaner every day with the work of these new recruits. Thanks to all our officers!"

Ready or Not first released for PC via Steam in December 2023, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store and Xbox PC on July 15.

