Ready or Not Sales Top 1 Million Units on Consoles in Under 4 Days

posted 4 hours ago

The CEO of VOID Interactive Julio Rodriguez announced the tactical first-person shooter, Ready or Not, has sold over one million units on consoles in less than four days.

1 Million Units on Console," said Rodriguez. "When we launched Ready or Not on PC, it took about 36 days to reach 1 million units sold. On console, it took about 3.6 days.

"I’m incredibly proud of the team and what we’ve accomplished together. It’s a huge moment — and one we don’t take for granted. Game reviews are holding strong as we head into our first weekend, and the team is already hard at work ironing out issues and continuously improving the experience.

"To our players, partners, and everyone who believed in the project — thank you."

The game previously sold over nine million units on PC in April, which does mean it has now sold over 10 million units lifetime.

Ready or Not first released for PC via Steam in December 2023, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store and Xbox PC on July 15.

