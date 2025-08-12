Control Sales Top 5 Million Units, Remedy 'Unsatisfied' With FBC: Firebreak Launch Sales - Sales

Remedy Entertainment in its latest earnings report announced Control has sold over five million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 4.5 million units sold in November 2024, four million units sold in February 2024, and two million units in December 2020.

Control released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in August 2019, for PC via Steam in August 2020, for the Nintendo Switch (Cloud) in October 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2021.

Remedy also released their first multiplayer game, FBC: Firebreak, in June. The game surpassed one million players in its first 10 days with the majority on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The "launch underperformed" on Steam, which was "planned as the primary consumer sales channel on PC."

The developer states "the game’s initial onboarding experience and mission structure resulted in high early player drop-offs and an influx of negative reviews. As players spent more time in the game and we released updates improving the game, sentiment in reviews turned more positive.

"Commercially, we were unsatisfied with the launch-phase consumer sales of FBC: Firebreak. Thus far, FBC: Firebreak’s commercial performance has largely been driven by the Xbox and PlayStation subscription service agreements. A considerable portion of the revenues from these agreements will still be recognized throughout the contract period.

"FBC: Firebreak was designed as a game that evolves over time. Despite the rocky launch, we believe we have a solid game to build on. Players who spent over an hour with the game reviewed the game mostly positive – showing us that the core experience of the game is entertaining. We have already rolled out patches and communicated on how the game will continue to develop. Looking ahead, a larger “Major Update” late September will be the next key step for FBC: Firebreak. This will be supported by targeted marketing activities, which we expect to drive interest in the title. We are committed to continuing to work on FBC: Firebreak, engaging with the community, and expanding the game."

Development on Control 2 according to Remedy "is on track towards meeting its next milestones. The focus is now on the gameplay, environments, and missions. Work continues on developing the game into a strong commercial offering."

Development on the Max Payne 1 & 2 remake project is also continuing to make "progress and remains in full production. In the second quarter, the team built on steady momentum from earlier in the year. Collaboration with Rockstar Games remains close and productive, ensuring alignment as the project advances toward its next major phase."

