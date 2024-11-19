Alan Wake 2 Sales Top 1.8 Million Units, Control Sells Over 4.5 Million Units - Sales

Remedy Entertainment in its Capital Markets Day 2024 presentation announced Alan Wake 2 has sold over 1.8 million units and around 40 percent of players have completed the game.

The Alan Wake franchise has also had over 15 million players lifetime and Alan Wake Remastered has sold over 1.7 million units.

The developer also revealed Control has sold over 4.5 million units worldwide and has surpassed 19 million players.

Alan Wake 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store in October 2023.

Control released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in August 2019, for PC via Steam in August 2020, for the Nintendo Switch (Cloud) in October 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2021.

