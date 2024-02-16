Alan Wake 2 Sales Top 1.3 Million Units, Control Sells Over 4 Million Units - Sales

/ 388 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2 sold over one million units by the end of December 2023 and 1.3 million units as of the beginning of February 2024. The game is also Remedy's fastest selling game ever.

To compare, Alan Wake 2 has sold over 50 percent more units and over three times more digital units in its first two months than Control in its first four months. Control has sold over four million units lifetime and generated approximately €100 million in revenue.

"We are happy with the start of Alan Wake 2’s sales," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala. "The price point has also remained at a high level, and the game has already recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses. We will continue to develop the game to serve existing fans and attract new players and expect the game to continue selling well.

"The successful launch of Alan Wake 2 has supported our other game projects: Condor, Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 remake have all increased development pace thanks to the personnel released from Alan Wake 2, and we expect these projects to reach their next development stages during the first half of 2024. We now have two established franchises: Control and Alan Wake, which are linked through the Remedy Connected Universe. Growing and expanding these franchises will be a key part of our future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles