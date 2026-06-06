The Sinking City 2 Launches August 18 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Frogwares announced the Lovecraftian survival horror game, The Sinking City 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on August 18.

"Making games is already chaotic and unpredictable, so having a war going on at the same time adds a layer of immense chaos,” said Frogwares head of publishing Sergiy Oganesyan. "We were forced to constantly adapt and change our plans. So many times we had to rethink and adjust how we were going to get things done. And often just as we’d finally adapted and got into the new flow of things, something else would be waiting around the corner to throw us into disarray. Rinse and repeat.

"We went through entire winters where heat and power were regularly cut off throughout the day because our infrastructure was being intentionally targeted. We had days where someone would be part of the team, and then the next day we’d hear they had been called up to serve and needed to start handing over their work to the rest of us. You’d be in a meeting one minute discussing some trivial design question, and the next, half of us would be saying, “Hold on, the air raid sirens just went off.” We’ve had people disappear for days because, overnight, their home or apartment building was hit directly or indirectly, damaging their homes.

"Even during the week we finally picked a release date internally as a team, our feelings of joy and relief were quickly dampened when, that very Sunday, cities across the country came under some of the worst attacks since the start of the war. It felt like some vindictive force reminding us not to celebrate too much because everything could still change in an instant.

"But despite all this, we’re keeping our heads up. We’re beyond proud and in awe of how we’ve come together through all of this, and we’re happy to have finally brought the game to a point where we can see its release on the horizon."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Sinking City 2 is set in a Lovecraftian vision of 1920s America, in the infamous city of Arkham. A supernatural flood has driven out all but the most deranged residents, leaving decay and eldritch horrors that roam the streets. Step into the role of Calvin Rafferty, an occult adventurer whose cavalier actions have led to devastating consequences. After a dreaming ritual goes wrong, his girlfriend, Faye, is left trapped in a mysterious sleep. Now Calvin must navigate the drowned streets of a derelict city in a desperate attempt to bring her back. On his quest, he’ll come face to face with a plague of otherworldly creatures, the Slither, who possess and twist the dead into lethal, walking puppets.

Fight to Survive

Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch abominations.

Explore the Decaying City of Arkham

A world of rotting mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you’ll explore by foot and by boat.

Find and Use What You Can

Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind.

Choose to Investigate Further

Explore your surroundings more deeply and solve optional cases and puzzles to uncover secrets, upgrades, and lore.

A Twisted Lovecraftian Tale

Experience a captivating and morally gray story of personal loss, woven through the Lovecraftian mythos of cults, rituals, and incomprehensible creatures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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