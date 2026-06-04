PS5 Sales Fall 50% in the UK in May, Barely Outsold Xbox Series - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,868 Views
Editor-in-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring has announced PlayStation 5 sales fell 50 percent in the UK in the month of May. This is according to NielsenIQ data.
The PS5 only outsold the Xbox Series X|S by about 400 units for the month. Xbox Series sales did increase 12 percent for the month, which was helped by the release of Forza Horizon 6.
The Nintendo Switch 2 was easily the best-selling console in May.
"In the UK, PS5 sales fell 50% in May," said Dring. "It only outsold Xbox Series S/X by 400 units (which saw a 12% rise, helped by console exclusive Forza Horizon 6). Switch 2 was easily No.1 (NielsenIQ)."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Everyone: Xbox Series has no chance to regain any footing in this console race. It's over.
Sony: Let me see if I can help...
Everyone: wait, what? what are you doing???
Sony: don't worry I got this proceeds to commit console suicide by massive price increase
Everyone: jaws drop
oof
If they don't get prices down, upward PS5 sales are effectively dead
Good. Sony's bull in the china shop behaviour is absolutely horrendous. They managed to turn me from a massive fan into someone who has absolutely no interest in their products.
Eventually when you keep increasing prices you'll find out the breaking point for consumers. Obviously $600 is their breaking point. The PS5 gonna slow crawl to 100 million now.
The worst thing is that Sony probably doesn't care, they would rather keep the profitability than stead sales volume.
They want to make money from existing users, which means we can still get more price increases on PS+ or even them raising game prices to $80.
If it is making they worried at least we could see them trying to improve, but I really think they just don't care about PS5 sales at this point.
Good. To be honest, sales should've dropped even earlier, because prices have been terrible for ages now, but better late than never.
No justification for the price hike. They may be using it to anticipate GTA 5 which debuts on consoles before going on PC.
Before we only had 1 console laying in its grave waiting to be covered in dirt (xbox) then Sony had a brilliant idea to see if they can make 2 dead console fit in the same coffin.
Sony seems to be trying to deliver the global video game market to Nintendo on a silver platter.
At lieast until the Switch 2's upcoming price increase kicks in, anyway. But if Nintendo could find some way to mitigate that, they'd be in a strong position.