PS5 Sales Fall 50% in the UK in May, Barely Outsold Xbox Series - Sales

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Editor-in-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring has announced PlayStation 5 sales fell 50 percent in the UK in the month of May. This is according to NielsenIQ data.

The PS5 only outsold the Xbox Series X|S by about 400 units for the month. Xbox Series sales did increase 12 percent for the month, which was helped by the release of Forza Horizon 6.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was easily the best-selling console in May.

"In the UK, PS5 sales fell 50% in May," said Dring. "It only outsold Xbox Series S/X by 400 units (which saw a 12% rise, helped by console exclusive Forza Horizon 6). Switch 2 was easily No.1 (NielsenIQ)."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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