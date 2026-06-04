Switch 2 Sales Top 1 Million Units in the UK, 30 Weeks Faster Than Switch - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over one million units lifetime in the UK in 52 weeks, which would be the end of May. This is according to NielsenIQ data reported by The Game Business.

This milestone is 30 weeks faster than the Nintendo Switch as that took 82 weeks to sell over one million units. The Xbox One also took 52 weeks to reach the figure.

The Nintendo Wii and PlayStation 5 are tied for the fastest consoles to sell over one million units at 39 weeks. The PlayStation 4 took 42 weeks, the PlayStation 3 took 46 weeks, and the PlayStation 2 took 50 weeks.

"Nintendo Switch 2 has got off to a strong start in the UK, selling 1m units in one year – 30 weeks faster than its predecessor," reads the report from The Game Business.

"It's the sixth fastest-selling home console in UK history, behind Wii and every PlayStation console except the PS1.

"Nintendo's position in the UK is weaker than other markets. Globally, Switch 1 is the second best-selling console of all time, but in the UK it currently trails PS2, Xbox 360, Wii and PS4 in terms of lifetime sales.

"The average price of Switch 2 during its first 1m sales is £428, considerably cheaper than every console ahead of it except for the PlayStation 5, which had the average selling price of £442."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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