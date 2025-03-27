Hogwarts Legacy Expansion Reportedly Cancelled, Sales Top 34 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Warner Bros. Games has cancelled an expansion that was planned for Hogwarts Legacy, according to people familiar with Warner Bros. plans that spoke with Bloomberg.

The expansion would have added new storylines. It would have released later this year alongside a "Definitive Edition" that would have included all of the content. The expansion was not publicly announced, but was previously reported by Bloomberg.

The sources claim the expansion was cancelled due to amount of content not being enough to justify the price that was considered.

The sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is still in development at Avalanche Software.

The report also states Hogwarts Legacy has sold over 34 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 30 million units sold in November 2024, 24 million units sold in January 2024, 15 million units in May 2023, and 12 million in February 2023. It was also the best-selling video game worldwide in 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2023.

