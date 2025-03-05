Neil Druckmann on The Last of Us Part III: 'Don't Bet on There Being More Last of Us' - News

Naughty Dog Studio Head and Head of Creative Neil Druckmann in an interview with Variety was asked about the possibility of The Last of Us Part III and his response makes it seem unlikely a third entry will happen.

"I was waiting for this question," said Druckmann. "I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of Last of Us. This could be it."

The second season of the HBO series, The Last of Us, is set to premiere on Max on April 13. It takes place five years after first season and covers part of the story in The Last of Us Part 2. One or two more seasons will be needed to finish the story.

Developer Naughty Dog last December did announce its next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, for the PlayStation 5. It has been in development since 2020.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is currently available for the PS5 and will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 3, 2025.

