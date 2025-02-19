The Last of Us HBO Series Season 2 Premieres April 13 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, and HBO announced the second season of the HBO series, The Last of Us, will premiere on Max on April 13.

The second season of The Last of Us takes place five years after the events of the first season and will have seven episodes.

It features returning cast Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

