Marvel Rivals Tops 40 Million Players - News

NetEase Games announced the superhero team-based player-versus-player shooter, Marvel Rivals, has surpassed 40 million players.

This figure is up from 20 million players on December 17, 2024 and 10 million players in the first three days.

Earlier this week NetEase Games confirmed it had laid off people in Seattle that were working on Marvel Rivals. The number of employees laid off is not known, however, it was confirmed there are no more developers based in Seattle working on the game.

NetEase added the core development team in China "remains fully committed to delivering an exceptional experience" and that it is "investing more, not less, into the evolution and growth of this game. We’re excited to deliver new super hero characters, maps, features, and content to ensure an engaging live service experience for our worldwide player base."

Marvel Rivals released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 6, 2024.

