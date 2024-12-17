Marvel Rivals Tops 20 Million Players - News

NetEase Games announced the superhero team-based player-versus-player shooter, Marvel Rivals, has surpassed 20 million players.

"We are thrilled to announce that 20 million players have joined Marvel Rivals! Our gratitude for each of you is immense!" said NetEase Games.

"The spray is ready now, and we also included this number in the spray! Thank you for helping us achieve this milestone. Log in from December 20th, 2024, to January 10th, 2025, to claim it!"

Marvel Rivals released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 6.

